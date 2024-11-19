Xi, Macron inscribe prefaces to exhibition of China's Dynasty in France

Xinhua) 11:05, November 19, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron have respectively inscribed prefaces to an exhibition of China's Tang Dynasty, which was inaugurated Monday at the Guimet Museum in France.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)