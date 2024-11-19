Home>>
Xi, Macron inscribe prefaces to exhibition of China's Dynasty in France
(Xinhua) 11:05, November 19, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron have respectively inscribed prefaces to an exhibition of China's Tang Dynasty, which was inaugurated Monday at the Guimet Museum in France.
