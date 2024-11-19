Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by eco-friendliness

Xinhua) 09:06, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for improving global ecological governance and building a world economy characterized by eco-friendliness.

He called for expediting the green and low-carbon transition of the world economy.

"Energy transition and energy security is a major issue. We should follow the approach of 'establishing the new before abolishing the old,' and replace traditional energy with clean energy in a stable and well-ordered way," Xi said when addressing Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.

