Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by stability
(Xinhua) 09:05, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for improving global financial governance and building a world economy characterized by stability.
Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.
Joint efforts are needed to keep the international financial market stable and prevent negative spillover of domestic monetary policy adjustments, and developed countries should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard, he said.
