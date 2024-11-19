Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by cooperation

Xinhua) 09:14, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for improving global economic governance and building a world economy characterized by cooperation.

Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.

As main creditors, international financial institutions and commercial creditors need to take part in debt reduction and suspension for developing countries, he said.

