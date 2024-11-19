Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by openness
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for building a world economy characterized by openness.
"We need to improve global trade governance and build a world economy characterized by openness," Xi said when addressing Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
"We should press ahead with reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), oppose unilateralism and protectionism, restore the normal functioning of the dispute settlement mechanism as soon as possible, include the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement into the WTO legal framework, and reach early consensus on the e-commerce agreement," he added.
Xi said that it is important to "avoid politicizing economic issues, avoid fragmenting the global market, and avoid taking protectionist moves in the name of green and low-carbon development."
