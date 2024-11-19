New initiative to help Global South gain better access to sci-tech advances, Xi says

Xinhua) 11:11, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China, alongside Brazil, South Africa and the African Union, is proposing an Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science to help the Global South gain better access to global advances in science, technology and innovation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)