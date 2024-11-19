Xi warns against politicizing economic issues, fragmenting global market

Xinhua) 11:01, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that it is important to "avoid politicizing economic issues, avoid fragmenting the global market, and avoid taking protectionist moves in the name of green and low-carbon development."

Xi made the remarks when addressing the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)