Xi warns against politicizing economic issues, fragmenting global market
(Xinhua) 11:01, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that it is important to "avoid politicizing economic issues, avoid fragmenting the global market, and avoid taking protectionist moves in the name of green and low-carbon development."
Xi made the remarks when addressing the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
