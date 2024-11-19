Home>>
Developed countries should prevent negative spillover of domestic monetary policy adjustments -- Xi
(Xinhua) 11:03, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that joint efforts are needed to keep the international financial market stable and prevent negative spillover of domestic monetary policy adjustments, and developed countries should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.
Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.
