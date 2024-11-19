Xi says AI should not be a game of the rich countries and the wealthy

Xinhua) 11:14, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for stepping up international governance and cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), to make sure that AI is for good and for all, not a game of the rich countries and the wealthy.

Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.

