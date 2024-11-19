Home>>
Xi says AI should not be a game of the rich countries and the wealthy
(Xinhua) 11:14, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for stepping up international governance and cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), to make sure that AI is for good and for all, not a game of the rich countries and the wealthy.
Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New initiative to help Global South gain better access to sci-tech advances, Xi says
- Xi says China's imports from developing countries to top 8 trillion USD from now to 2030
- Xi, Macron inscribe prefaces to exhibition of China's Dynasty in France
- At G20 summit, Xi urges a fair, equitable global governance system
- Developed countries should prevent negative spillover of domestic monetary policy adjustments -- Xi
- Xi warns against politicizing economic issues, fragmenting global market
- China, Brazil make progress on 7th satellite
- Next 'golden 50 years' expected in ties with Brazil
- Xi emphasizes pursuit of common development
- Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.