Xi says China's imports from developing countries to top 8 trillion USD from now to 2030
(Xinhua) 11:11, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that from now to 2030, China's imports from other developing countries are likely to top 8 trillion U.S. dollars.
"We have announced the decision to give all the least developed countries (LDCs) having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines," Xi said when addressing the Session I of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
China is pursuing high-standard opening up, and unilaterally opening its doors wider to the LDCs, he added.
