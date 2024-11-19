Xi says China's imports from developing countries to top 8 trillion USD from now to 2030

Xinhua) 11:11, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that from now to 2030, China's imports from other developing countries are likely to top 8 trillion U.S. dollars.

"We have announced the decision to give all the least developed countries (LDCs) having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines," Xi said when addressing the Session I of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

China is pursuing high-standard opening up, and unilaterally opening its doors wider to the LDCs, he added.

