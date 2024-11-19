Xi stresses urgency to stop fighting in Palestinian-Israeli conflict
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that it is urgent for all sides in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop fighting and end the war.
"The fighting in Gaza has inflicted deep suffering on the people. It is urgent for all sides to stop fighting, end the war, and provide support for easing the humanitarian crisis in the region and for postwar reconstruction," Xi said when addressing the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
"The fundamental way out of the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the implementation of the two-State solution, the restoration of Palestine's legitimate national rights, and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- New initiative to help Global South gain better access to sci-tech advances, Xi says
- Xi says China's imports from developing countries to top 8 trillion USD from now to 2030
- Xi, Macron inscribe prefaces to exhibition of China's Dynasty in France
- At G20 summit, Xi urges a fair, equitable global governance system
- Developed countries should prevent negative spillover of domestic monetary policy adjustments -- Xi
- Xi warns against politicizing economic issues, fragmenting global market
- China, Brazil make progress on 7th satellite
- Next 'golden 50 years' expected in ties with Brazil
- Xi emphasizes pursuit of common development
- Xi calls for building a world economy characterized by cooperation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.