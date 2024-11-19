Xi stresses urgency to stop fighting in Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 11:14, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that it is urgent for all sides in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop fighting and end the war.

"The fighting in Gaza has inflicted deep suffering on the people. It is urgent for all sides to stop fighting, end the war, and provide support for easing the humanitarian crisis in the region and for postwar reconstruction," Xi said when addressing the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"The fundamental way out of the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the implementation of the two-State solution, the restoration of Palestine's legitimate national rights, and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine," he added.

