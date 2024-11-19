Xi calls for de-escalating Ukraine crisis, seeking political settlement

Xinhua) 11:13, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for de-escalating the Ukraine crisis and seeking a political settlement.

"To deescalate the Ukraine crisis and seek a political settlement, we should follow the principles of no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities and no fanning flames," Xi said when addressing the Session II of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

