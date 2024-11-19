Home>>
G20 members should see each other's development as opportunities rather than challenges -- Xi
(Xinhua) 11:17, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that G20 members should keep in mind that mankind lives in a community with a shared future, see each other's development as opportunities rather than challenges, and view each other as partners rather than rivals.
Xi made the remarks at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.
