2024 Tianjin Wudadao Forum held in China's Tianjin

The 2024 Tianjin Wudadao Forum themed on "Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Cause" was held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Nov. 12, 2024.

The forum was jointly organized by the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tianjin Municipal Committee, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies under the China International Communications Group, Tianjin Foreign Studies University, and the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.

The forum brought together nearly 100 participants from academia, government, diplomatic circles, and think tanks.

Experts and scholars from prestigious universities and think tanks had an in-depth exchange of views on the sub-topics of "New Development Philosophy and Chinese Modernization," "Global Civilization Initiative and Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind," and "High-standard Opening-up and Development of a Global Tianjin."

Luan Jianzhang, director-general of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, said the Wudadao historical urban area serves not only as a geographical symbol reflecting architectural diversity but also as a cultural symbol embodying the diversity of civilizations.

Luan added that the Wudadao area carries rich connotations, symbolizing the comprehensive deepening of reform led by innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development concepts, as well as diversified paths towards modernization.

With the help of experts and scholars, it is hoped that the Wudadao Forum will be developed into a Tianjin-branded forum for intellectual exchanges and cultural integration to contribute to advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Luan said.

Patrick Herminie, leader of the United Seychelles party and former speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, said Chinese modernization serves as an example of what is possible when vision, resilience and development are pursued together in a spirit of cooperation.

He added that his country is willing to learn the experience of Chinese modernization to improve people's living standards.

Patrick Nijs, former Belgian ambassador to China and co-founder of the Europe China Joint Innovation Center (Beijing-Brussels), praised Tianjin's distinctive character, saying that the Wudadao area is a perfect reflection of traditional Chinese culture.

Highlighting China's growing role in addressing global challenges, he said he is glad to play a part in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and the world. He expected the forum to further boost global collaboration.

During the opening ceremony of the forum, the Tianjin City Internationalization Expert Advisory Committee was inaugurated, aiming to advance Chinese modernization by promoting the internationalization of Tianjin.

