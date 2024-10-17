We Are China

Golden Street in Tianjin gains popularity due to government-driven renewal, upgrading efforts

Xinhua) 16:58, October 17, 2024

Tourists take a rest in the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. The Golden Street, a centennial commercial area centering on the crossing of Binjiang Road and Heping Road in Tianjin, is dubbed the cradle of modern business civilization in this municipality. It has gained popularity among citizens and tourists thanks to government-driven renewal and upgrading efforts. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People stroll at a shopping mall in the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A barista makes coffee drink at a Starbucks in the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People feed pigeons at a square in the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo shows an interior view of a Starbucks in the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists take a sightseeing tram touring the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Golden Street commercial area in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

