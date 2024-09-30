Nankai University team develops innovative biological vascular graft

Cheng Quhan, a Ph.D candidate in Professor Kong Deling's team at Nankai University, conducts biological vascular graft-related research at the Laboratory of Tissue Engineering & Cardiovascular Biomaterials at Nankai University, north China's Tianjin. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A team of Chinese researchers has developed a new biological vascular graft that could revolutionize cardiovascular procedures, potentially reducing infection rates and medical costs.

Cardiovascular disease remains a major global health issue, with higher incidence and mortality rates compared to many other diseases. Vascular replacement, bypass surgeries and arteriovenous grafts for hemodialysis are increasingly common procedures requiring vascular grafts.

The innovative graft, composed of degradable polymer materials and extracellular matrix, was developed by a team led by Professor Kong Deling at Nankai University.

Cheng Quhan, a Ph.D. candidate on Professor Kong's team, told People's Daily Online that the biological vascular grafts can replace or bypass diseased blood vessels in cardiovascular patients, establish hemodialysis access in patients with end-stage renal disease and repair vascular trauma caused by accidents or other reasons. The use of these grafts is expected to reduce infection rates, decrease the risk of thrombosis and lower medical costs.

Professor Kong's team is currently conducting large-scale phase III clinical trials to gain regulatory approval for commercial use. They have also published research papers and filed several patents.

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024, shows a biological vascular graft at the Laboratory of Tissue Engineering & Cardiovascular Biomaterials at Nankai University, north China's Tianjin. (People's Daily Online/ Zhao Tong)

