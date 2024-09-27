Global guests taste "sweetness" of China's ice cream exhibition

This photo shows ice cream products at the Ice Cream China 2024 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 26, 2024. Ice Cream China 2024 opened Thursday in Tianjin, attracting more than 450 companies from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ice Cream China 2024 exhibition kicked off in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, showcasing new products and technologies in the ice cream industry.

The three-day exhibition has attracted more than 450 domestic and international companies and over 1,000 business people from over 50 countries, with activities including new product releases, professional seminars and business matchmaking.

With an exhibition area of over 45,000 square meters, the event displays ice cream and its ingredients, as well as refrigeration facilities and other machinery.

Zhang Xiaohong, head of the organizing committee of Ice Cream China, said the fair shows the vitality of China's ice cream industry and the new trends in the huge market, such as rising health and environmental protection consciousness.

Albert Vega Duran with IBK Tropic, a Spanish ice cream ingredients supplier who has exhibited in the fair for over 10 years, said that China is a big producer and consumer of ice cream and still has growth potential.

"We visit this exhibition to meet clients and see more orders. We try to improve our product," said Duran.

Held since 1998, the exhibition facilitates international exchanges within the ice cream industry.

