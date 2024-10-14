Rural tourism booming with homestay business in N China's Tianjin
Tourists visit Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
TIANJIN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- As a fresh wave in the fusion of culture and tourism, homestay business is driving rural tourism at Xijingyu Village in north China's Tianjin. More than 60 boutique homestays have been established here, with some 20 under construction.
A tourist poses for photos with a millstone in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists enjoy the sunset scenery in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Tourists take a rest at a restaurant in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A tourist has fun in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Tourists visit Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists chat at a homestay in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists take a rest at a homestay in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member cleans the glass at a homestay in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists visit Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff member makes the bed at a homestay in Xijingyu Village of Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
