Chinese city of Lhasa identifies over 4,000 new tourism development sites

Xinhua) 13:34, October 14, 2024

A tourist poses for photos in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

LHASA, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 4,000 new tourism development sites have been identified in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, since a survey began last October, the city's culture and tourism bureau has said.

Most of these tourism resources are natural landscapes, which the bureau said will attract more tourists and bring incomes to local residents.

As an ancient city with a history of more than 1,300 years, Lhasa is among the cities in China that have the most cultural relics and documents. From January to July, the autonomous region received over 42 million domestic and international tourists, up 16.65 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)