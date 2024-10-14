China sees new trend in booming cultural, tourism consumption

Xinhua) 09:19, October 14, 2024.

People visit a historical and cultural street in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2024. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- With neon lights sparkling against the night sky, a group of models, clad in vibrantly colored and intricately crafted costumes of ethnic minorities, sauntered down the catwalk, each step met with raucous applause.

This fashion show featuring intangible cultural heritage is the first of its kind held on Qilou Old Street, a national historical and cultural street in Haikou, Hainan Province, south China.

Both professional and amateur models walked the show, including Pan Yuzhen, in her seventies, a well-known inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Miao embroidery of the Miao ethnic group who had been a guest on the fashion stage in London and Paris.

"This is my first time in Haikou, and I like it very much," said Pan, adding that she was happy to have the opportunity to promote the intangible cultural heritage of her people.

The performance, which integrated tradition with modernity, serves as a microcosm of how localities explored creative approaches to better meet the surging cultural and tourism demand during the National Day holiday ending earlier this week.

Official data showed that 765 million domestic trips were made during the just-concluded holiday, up 5.9 percent year on year, with total tourist spending rising 6.3 percent to 700.8 billion yuan (about 99.1 billion U.S. dollars).

People's interest in traditional cultural attractions was reflected in the travel boom, with many flocking to historical sites over the vacation period. During the week-long holiday, the demand for taxi services to tourist attractions like ancient cities and towns soared by 111 percent compared to the pre-holiday period, according to data from Didi Chuxing, a popular ride-hailing platform in China.

With multiple scenic spots featured in the Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong," north China's Shanxi province was experiencing a boom in tourists even before the holiday kicked off.

In response to the travel peak, the local government and businesses intensified efforts to provide better services for all visitors. "Many local temples that were not accessible for hundreds of years are open to the public this time," said a travel vlogger in her video on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

As treasure troves of history and culture, museums have also been gaining popularity among the Chinese in recent years, with 1.29 billion visits to nationwide museums in 2023, surpassing the figures of previous years, data from Chinese authorities revealed.

Aside from traditional hotspots, lower-profile cities and counties started to rank among the top travel destinations, as an increasing number of people, especially the youth from first-tier cities, prefer to spend their leisure time in less crowded areas.

Data from Ctrip, a leading online travel agency, noted that tourism orders to counties during the National Day holiday grew by 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

While venturing to different places, many tourists picked up cultural and creative products as mementos of their trips, and more thoughtfully designed items have started to make their way to market.

This summer, a plush toy modeled after roujiamo, which is sometimes called the "Chinese hamburger," went viral among visitors to Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi province. A purchase was combined with learning to make this local street food, which has been hailed as a new, enticing experience. The toy has proved popular far and wide, with more than 10,000 orders made within three months, with people living as far away as New York and Sydney managing to snag one.

Such consumption frenzy is evident across various cultural activities, including movies, concerts, music festivals and sporting events, with many willing to travel long distances for the experience.

Mo Zhenqi, from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, took his child to Rongjiang County, the birthplace of the Guizhou Village Super League, also known as "Cun Chao" in southwest China's Guizhou Province. They came to watch friendly soccer matches featuring international players from countries including Brazil. He felt "extremely excited" about the fierce competition on the field, the wonderful song and dance performance, and the enthusiastic atmosphere.

Tourists like Mo revved up the county's holiday economy, as the holiday week witnessed nearly 500,000 trips to Rongjiang County, with over 600 million yuan in tourism revenue, an increase of nearly 22 percent year on year.

"The booming cultural and tourism industry could play a more important part in upgrading the economy, boosting consumption, and meeting people's needs for a better life," said Miao Muyang, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

