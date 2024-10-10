County-level tourism market unleashes new momentum during National Day holiday

During the National Day holiday period, which ran from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, county-level tourist destinations across China emerged as the first choice for many tourists seeking personalized travel thanks to their distinctive charm, picturesque landscapes, and rich local cultures.

According to several travel platforms, county-level tourism became a highlight of the country's consumption market during the holiday. More and more tourists who are eager to experience diverse lifestyles, especially younger travelers, turned many counties into popular tourist destinations during the period. Data from Chinese online travel agency LY.com reveal that hotel bookings in nearly 100 counties nationwide surged over 50 percent during the holiday compared to the same period last year.

Tourists take selfies at a sunflower field in Donggaohe village, Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Wenting)

This trend is fueled by continuous improvements in transportation infrastructure, upgrades of hotels and other supporting facilities, a diverse supply of tourism products, and innovative developments in the tourism industry. An increasing number of counties are leveraging their unique advantages to boost the development of tourism, unleashing new momentum for economic development.

Experience traditional culture in Yanji through photography

Yanji, a county-level city in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, has capitalized on its ethnic resources, attracting visitors with its distinctive cuisine, lively performances, and colorful folk customs.

The Chinese Chaoxianzu (Korean) Folk-custom Garden in Yanji has become a magnet for tourists looking to experience traditional clothing, with streets lined with popular photo studios catering to them. There are over 1,000 ethnic dress stores around the destination.

Miao Cunli, a tourist hailing from Chengdu city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, gave a thumbs-up to the travel photography services at the destination.

"You get a complete package - makeup, styling, and a professional photographer - for just 298 yuan ($42.19). It's a steal," said Miao.

The booming travel photography trend has sparked growth in related industries. Yanji is now home to over 1,000 makeup artists. Photographers are in high demand in the city, prompting the local human resources department to offer free training courses.

Preliminary estimates show that during the National Day holiday, Yanji welcomed 913,000 tourist arrivals, a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase, with tourism revenue reaching 1.9 billion yuan, up 7.6 percent from the same period last year, according to an official from the city's culture, radio, television and tourism bureau.

From January to August this year, Yanji received around 7.16 million domestic and international tourist visits, generating tourism revenue of 11.44 billion yuan, up 12.9 percent and 16.8 percent year on year respectively.

Deqing B&B development driving tourism

Deqing county in Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province has accelerated the building of a B&B industrial cluster by integrating the B&B sector with cultural creativity, sports events, travel photography, and camping, promoting the development of various tourism forms.

In a B&B featuring Nepalese style, an exotic atmosphere greets visitors. "All our beds are fully booked," said Feilong, a 90s-born homestay operator from Nepal, speaking fluent Chinese. During holidays, many tourists come specifically to experience the unique ambiance.

"Visitors can not only relax and travel but also experience paragliding," Feilong added. As a paraglider, he works part-time as a coach at a paragliding base in the county when he is not busy. The county has also introduced a professional sports event operation company, regularly hosting events and special sports meets.

Special food markets, intangible cultural heritage performances, agrarian culture experiences, and diverse sports events... Deqing is accelerating the cultivation of "homestay +" industrial clusters, promoting the integration of tourism with cultural creativity, events, travel photography, camping, and more, driving the development of diverse tourism models.

In the first eight months of this year, Deqing received nearly 3.84 million tourist visits, a 14.5 percent year-on-year increase. In the first two days of the National Day holiday, the Moganshan International Tourist Resort in the county welcomed over 100,000 tourist arrivals.

"We will focus on the deep integration of the B&B industry and other sectors and continue to enhance the comprehensive strength of county tourism," said Dong Yunyun, deputy director of the culture, radio, television, tourism and sports bureau of Deqing county.

Unique experiences in Tengchong

In the early morning, explore the overseas Chinese culture and mule caravan history in the tranquil Heshun Ancient Town; in the afternoon, experience the beauty of biodiversity at Beihai Wetland; in the evening, enjoy the natural volcanic hot springs... Tengchong, a county-level city in southwest China's Yunnan Province, has injected fresh impetus into traditional scenic spots with unique experiences.

At the Tengchong Thermal Sea Scenic Area, visitors can enjoy beautiful landscapes while immersing themselves in hot spring experiences. In Heshun Ancient Town, staff members lead tourists on an immersive journey through the history of the Ancient Tea Horse Road. Meanwhile, the Ultra Trail Race in Gaoligong Mountain attracts numerous trail runners and enthusiasts.

During the National Day holiday, the 48 national-level tourist sites in Tengchong saw a 25.9 percent year-on-year increase in tourist visits.

"We're leveraging our five major tourism areas, including the Tengchong Thermal Sea Scenic Area, Heshun Ancient Town, and the Gaoligong Mountain, to develop tourism products focused on leisure, experience, and wellness," said Song Yuanyuan, director of Tengchong's culture and tourism bureau.

From January to August this year, Tengchong welcomed more than 13.51 million tourist arrivals, a year-on-year increase of 11.18 percent.

