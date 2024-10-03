In pics: Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, N China

Xinhua) 10:36, October 03, 2024

Readers queue up to enter Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 2, 2024. Zhongshuge Bookstore, an urban renewal and upgrading project of Tianjin, attracts many tourists during the National Day holiday. It will serve citizens with various cultural activities to promote reading in the future. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China.

This photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China.

Readers select books at Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 2, 2024.

Readers select books at Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 2, 2024.

Readers attend a book-reading session at Zhongshuge Bookstore in the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 2, 2024.

