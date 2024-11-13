40 Guinea trainees undergo vocational training in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:47, November 13, 2024

Trainees from Guinea use rail gauge measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

About 40 trainees from Guinea would take a 90-day vocational training on railway-related technology at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College recently. This training, which is valued by those trainees, is a paradigm of China's international vocational education cooperation that supports the Belt and Road Initiative and deepens cultural exchanges. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A teacher guides trainees from Guinea on how to use measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

A teacher guides trainees from Guinea on how to use rail gauge measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

A teacher guides trainees from Guinea on how to use rail gauge measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

A teacher guides trainees from Guinea on how to use measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

Trainees from Guinea use measuring instrument at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 11, 2024.

