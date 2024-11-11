People enjoy leisure time at Minyuan Square in China's Tianjin
People enjoy leisure time at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024. Located in Tianjin's Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, Minyuan Square functions as an urban space which hosts cultural activities, provides tourism services and showcases captivating charm of the city. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A woman dances at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024.
A tourist poses for photos at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024.
People have fun with balloons at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024.
People visit Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024.
People enjoy leisure time at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024.
