People enjoy leisure time at Minyuan Square in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:13, November 11, 2024

People enjoy leisure time at Minyuan Square in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 9, 2024. Located in Tianjin's Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, Minyuan Square functions as an urban space which hosts cultural activities, provides tourism services and showcases captivating charm of the city. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

