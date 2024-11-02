Chinese navy vessels return following ocean-going training, overseas visit

Xinhua) 15:34, November 02, 2024

This video screenshot shows Chinese navy vessels Qijiguang (below) and Jinggangshan (above) sailing in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Yu Junhao/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese navy vessels Qijiguang and Jinggangshan concluded their 35-day ocean-going training and overseas visit mission, and returned to a military port in Zhanjiang City in Guangdong Province, south China, on Friday.

The mission, which began on Sept. 28, covered around 7,000 nautical miles, and saw the vessels traverse the Pacific and Indian oceans, and navigate through the South China Sea, the Andaman Sea, and the Bay of Bengal.

During the mission, the vessels visited Malaysia and Bangladesh, and made a technical stop in Singapore.

More than 1,300 cadets and instructors from the Naval University of Engineering, including 18 foreign military students from six countries including Cambodia, participated.

During the mission, the fleet focused on navigation skill training and actively engaged in exchanges with foreign counterparts.

Chinese navy vessels Qijiguang and Jinggangshan return to a military port in Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2024, after concluding their 35-day ocean-going training and overseas visit mission. (Photo by Gao Yang/Xinhua)

Cadets from the Naval University of Engineering wave to local people on the flight deck of the Chinese navy vessel Qijiguang in Penang, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo by Wang Zhilin/Xinhua)

An instructor from the Naval University of Engineering gives cadets a class on Chinese navy vessel Qijiguang, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Yu Junhao/Xinhua)

Cadets from the Naval University of Engineering conduct a training on Chinese navy vessel Qijiguang, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Lu Jiaping/Xinhua)

Cadets from the Naval University of Engineering conduct an overseas visit mission on a Bangladeshi navy vessel, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo by Ming Yongsheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)