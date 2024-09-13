Istanbul cat museum helps stray animals through art

Xinhua) 14:27, September 13, 2024

A cat rests in front of the cat museum in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The Istanbul cat museum in Trkiye, established in January of 2022, is located in the city center of the European district of Istanbul. It houses many cat pictures, paintings and other artworks. Half of the museum's profits are used to help local stray animals. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a scene of the cat museum in Istanbul, Trkiye.

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a cat picture wall in the cat museum in Istanbul, Trkiye.

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows cat postcards in the cat museum in Istanbul, Trkiye.

