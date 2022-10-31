International cat show held in Belgium
A British longhair cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
An exhibitor kisses her Chartreux cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A Maine Coon cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
An exhibitor shows a Bengal cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
An exhibitor carries her British shorthair cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A Persian cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A Norwegian forest cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A Persian cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A Ragdoll cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
