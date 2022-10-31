We Are China

International cat show held in Belgium

Xinhua) 10:49, October 31, 2022

A British longhair cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

An exhibitor kisses her Chartreux cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Maine Coon cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

An exhibitor shows a Bengal cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

An exhibitor carries her British shorthair cat at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Persian cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Norwegian forest cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Persian cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Ragdoll cat is seen at an international cat show in Mechelen, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)