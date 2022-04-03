Cat show held in Moscow
A cat is seen during a cat show in Moscow, Russia, April 2, 2022. Over 300 cats of more than 25 breeds participated in this cat show. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Cats are seen during a cat show in Moscow, Russia, April 2, 2022. Over 300 cats of more than 25 breeds participated in this cat show. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
A cat is seen during a cat show in Moscow, Russia, April 2, 2022. Over 300 cats of more than 25 breeds participated in this cat show. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Cats are seen during a cat show in Moscow, Russia, April 2, 2022. Over 300 cats of more than 25 breeds participated in this cat show. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
A woman shows a cat during a cat show in Moscow, Russia, April 2, 2022. Over 300 cats of more than 25 breeds participated in this cat show. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: weekend cat show in Croatia
- In pics: celebrity wild cats in NW China's Qinghai
- Cat elements appear in NW China's lane
- Stray cat “gets down to work” at Shanghai cafe
- Chinese painting renders cats on rice paper
- Raising felines brings fortune to couple
- Cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" displayed in Singapore
- Cat costume workshop sells products on Internet during COVID-19 pandemic
- Rare golden cat spotted in NW China
- Mega Adoption event held in Texas, U.S.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.