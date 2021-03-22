Raising felines brings fortune to couple

A pet cat sits in a cage in Anshan, Northeast China's Liaoning province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

A couple has made a fortune by raising pet cats in Anshan, Northeast China's Liaoning province.

Guang Guosheng and Yu Guixiang take care of hundreds of pet cats at the pet cat breeding base in the economic development zone of Anshan.

The couple spotted business opportunities in the market for raising pet cats and decided to devote themselves to this career in 2014.

Based on the large pet market, the couple learned breeding and nursing knowledge with the guidance of animal husbandry technicians, and developed into professionals step by step. Their income has increased substantially by raising pet cats.

Guang Guosheng said the market demand for pet cats, especially high-quality cats, is huge in China and he is very optimistic about the prospects of China's pet cat market.