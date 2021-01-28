Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Pet leather carving: Remembering loved ones

(People's Daily Online)    16:52, January 28, 2021

Alang is a leather carver.

From designing patterns to carving, every step was a stroke of ingenuity.

Whether it's a belt, a fanny pack with unique Chinese charm, or lovely couples hanging ornaments, they all become works of art through Alang’s hands.

What Alang does most is pet leather carving for deceased pets.

Pet owners bring in hair and photos of their dead pets, let Alang put the hair or ashes inside the leather sculpture and carve the loveliest appearance of the pet in life.

Every pet owner who comes looking for Alang will bring stories about their pets.  

More and more people want to commemorate their loved ones through leather carving, and Alang has become a story collector.

