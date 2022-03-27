We Are China

In pics: weekend cat show in Croatia

Xinhua) 07:59, March 27, 2022

A cat is displayed at a weekend cat show in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 26, 2022. (Marko Prpic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A cat is displayed at a weekend cat show in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 26, 2022. (Marko Prpic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A cat is displayed at a weekend cat show in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 26, 2022. (Marko Prpic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

