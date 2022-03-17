Home>>
Mimara Museum illuminated during Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia
(Xinhua) 10:45, March 17, 2022
Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Mimara Museum illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Mimara Museum illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Croatian National Theatre illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Croatian National Theatre illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.