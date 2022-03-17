Mimara Museum illuminated during Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia

Xinhua) 10:45, March 17, 2022

Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Mimara Museum illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 16, 2022 shows Croatian National Theatre illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia. (Josip Regovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

