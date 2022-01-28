Chengdu Museum showcases costumes featuring Silk Road culture

January 28, 2022

Visitors view a jewel-encrusted gold crown of the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD) at Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

An exhibition featuring costume culture along the Silk Road held by Chengdu Museum has been launched. A total of 186 pieces (sets) of cultural relics encourage visitors to explore the art of ancient clothing through silk fabrics, pottery figurines and painted bricks.

