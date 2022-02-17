We Are China

Full moon seen in Zagreb, Croatia

Xinhua) 08:36, February 17, 2022

The moon rises behind a TV and radio tower in Zagreb, Croatia, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

