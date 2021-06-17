Languages

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Folk dance performed on outdoor summer stage in Zagreb, Croatia

(Xinhua) 14:44, June 17, 2021

People watch performance by members of the National Folk Dance Ensemble of Croatia LADO near Croatian National Theater in Zagreb, Croatia, June 16, 2021. (Matija Habljak/Pixsell via Xinhua)


