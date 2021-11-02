Stray cat “gets down to work” at Shanghai cafe

People's Daily Online) 09:28, November 02, 2021

A stray cat in Shanghai recently flooded the feeds of Chinese social media users after getting a "job" in a cafe in the city.

Photo shows "detective" Ron. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The cat, nicknamed Ron, works as a "detective" in the cafe in Shanghai’s Xinhua Road. Its job is to catch rats in the cafe.

In the one and a half months since Ron was "employed," it has caught three rats. Now, the cat has become a living signboard for the cafe, with its photos hanging on the gate.

"'Is Ron in here?' is what we hear the most these days," said barista Wei Hao.

According to Ron's “colleagues", Ron was introduced to the cafe by a volunteer under a stray cat rescue plan. The volunteer told them that the plan would be a win-win situation because the stray cats could find shelter at the cafe and help it attract more cat-loving customers. Ron was the first cat introduced to the cafe under the plan.

Photo shows "detective" Ron. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The cafe is in an old building, and had been blighted by rats since its opening five years ago. All methods failed to work there, including glue boards, cage traps and rat poison.

However, Ron completely turned the situation around. An employee at the cafe said that there are almost no rats there now.

"Sometimes we would even envy the cat," Wei joked.

Ron catches a rat. (Photo provided by the cafe)

What's more, Ron even has an official employment letter that says: "Dear Mr. Ron, we're honored to inform you that you are employed as a 'detective' of the cafe. You will have to fulfill your duties, obey the rules of the cafe, and work with your colleagues under the spirit of teamwork."

Ron’s presence also brings the cafe a warmer atmosphere. "We're happier with it, and Ron also likes to play with us. Customers are more assured with Ron here," Wei said.

The "employment letter” for Ron (Photo/Chinanews.com)

A cartoon featuring Ron (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Ron's image on the entrance to the cafe (Photo/Chinanews.com)

