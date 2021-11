We Are China

Cat elements appear in NW China's lane

Ecns.cn) 14:42, November 17, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows a "Meow" lane with images of cartoon cats in downtown Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

