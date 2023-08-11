Purr-fectly matched: China's young adults embrace cat ownership

People's Daily Online) 11:53, August 11, 2023

A customer interacts with cats at Gudaomaone cat cafe in Xiaojuer Hutong of the Nanluoguxiang neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, on June 19, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)

Young people have become the primary group of cat owners in China, drawn to the companionship and emotional support their feline friends provide.

A white paper on China's pet industry revealed that, in 2022, there were 34.12 million dog owners and 36.31 million cat owners in the country's urban areas, with the population of the latter expanding 12.59 percent year on year.

Individuals aged between 20 and 30 accounted for 62 percent of all cat owners last year, according to another report on medical care for cats in 2022.

The report also detailed that 44 percent of pet cats were obtained through purchases and transactions. Of these, cats purchased in offline pet stores accounted for 20 percent, making it the most popular choice for acquiring a cat.

Meanwhile, 76 percent of pet owners view cats as essential family members, regarding them as loved ones or even children, while 16 percent see cats as friends and partners to alleviate negative emotions.

The growing popularity of cats among young people is attributed to their desire for belonging and love. Psychologists connect this trend to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, noting that individuals feel comfortable when they have a sense of belonging and feel loved. Today, many young Chinese work away from their hometowns without family nearby, and owning a cat can partially fulfill their need for companionship and love.

A Ragdoll cat named Doudou, a resident at a psychological counseling clinic in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, is a case in point. Both counselors and clients enjoy spending time with Doudou.

Dr. Xu Jiali, managing director of the Association of Applied Psychology of Guangdong, said that spending time with Doudou helps many clients ease painful and sad emotions. "Keeping a cat as a companion may not be a treatment for depression, but it indeed can alleviate depression to some extent," added Xu.

Xia Bing (alias), an IT professional who adopted a cat named Sweet Cone, found that the cat changed his life. “Every day when I come back from work, Sweet Cone gives me affectionate greetings, which really revitalizes my exhausted mind," he said.

Moreover, for young people with demanding schedules and limited leisure time, low-maintenance cats hold more appeal than dogs. Cats can thrive with minimal human company, needing only food, water and a litter box.

Owning a cat also fosters socialization, as it often brings owners together. Xiao Bei, who works in a pet clinic in Guangzhou's Haizhu district, observed that many clients of the clinic have become friends. "The cat owners share health conditions and details about caring for their pets with each other," she said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)