University students free cat trapped in treetop

(People's Daily App) 14:55, March 13, 2023

A kitten trapped at the top of the tree for more than four days without eating or drinking was successfully rescued by university students on Thursday. A student of Hefei University of Technology climbed to the treetop to reach the kitten with a "safety net" set up around many students under the tree to prevent the kitten from being hurt by a fall.

