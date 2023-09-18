Home>>
Kindness transforms injured stray cat
(People's Daily App) 16:39, September 18, 2023
A compassionate woman in East China's Zhejiang Province has documented her journey of rescuing, treating, and nurturing a stray cat with back injuries. The cat no longer stoops its back and has recovered to become a robust, fluffy feline.
