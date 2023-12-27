Home>>
Boy catches dangling kitten after it falls from roof
(People's Daily App) 16:24, December 27, 2023
Watch this quick-thinking boy catch a kitten hanging from a 3-story roof with his jacket in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- A kitten jumps up and down to catch snowflakes on a snowy day
- Kindness transforms injured stray cat
- Purr-fectly matched: China's young adults embrace cat ownership
- Activity held in Shanghai to foster stray cat adoption
- Meow street, Shanghai
- University students free cat trapped in treetop
- Orange cats, white wall, red plum
- International cat show held in Belgium
- Chinese artist creates incredible drawings of 13 cat species in China using nail gun
- A glimpse of big cats at India's Kamla Nehru Zoological Park
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.