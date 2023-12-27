Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Home>>

Boy catches dangling kitten after it falls from roof

(People's Daily App) 16:24, December 27, 2023

Watch this quick-thinking boy catch a kitten hanging from a 3-story roof with his jacket in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories