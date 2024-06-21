Former head of China Geological Survey expelled from CPC
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Zhong Ziran, former head of the China Geological Survey, was expelled from the Communist Part of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and law, authorities said on Friday.
The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Friday.
China Geological Survey is a subsidiary of China's Ministry of Natural Resources. Zhong, who was formerly a member of the leading Party members' group of the ministry, was found to have lost his ideals and convictions, and refused to comply with investigations.
According to the statement, Zhong engaged in superstitious activities, as well as withholding information concerning himself and his wrongdoings. He also sought benefit for others in selecting officials and employees, and accepted gifts and money in return.
In addition, Zhong also abused his power in geological survey and mineral exploration for profiteering, and benefited others on business operation and project contracting, and taken huge amounts of illicit money and valuables in return, according to the statement. He was also accused of intentionally leaking state secrets.
The statement said Zhong had committed duty-related violations and is suspected of the crime of accepting bribes and leaking state secrets.
Zhong's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution, according to the statement.
