CPC Party school holds opening ceremony for autumn semester study program

Xinhua) 20:38, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Wednesday held an opening ceremony for the second study program of the 2023 autumn semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Chen stressed the importance of in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and called on the officials participating in the program to strengthen their sense of responsibility and mission, and make new and greater contributions to building China into a strong country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

He also urged the officials to turn what they have learned into achievements in work, fully implement the Party Central Committee's decisions and plans in the cultural sector, and make more efforts to build China into a leading country in culture and foster modern Chinese civilization.

