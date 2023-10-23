Senior CPC official stresses addressing people's immediate concerns

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi has stressed widely soliciting people's opinions and suggestions, and focusing on solving their immediate concerns.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Ningshan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday and Sunday.

Calling for concrete efforts in the ongoing Party-wide education campaign as it is carried out closer to the people, Cai urged solid and thorough implementation of the policies for public benefit to ensure a sense of fulfillment for the people.

He underlined the adherence to the guidance over community-level governance through Party building, and asked for further integration and classified implementation of the major measures in the education campaign.

Cai called on the county to carry out designated assistance to consolidate the achievements made in poverty alleviation, and build on its strength in ecological resources to follow a path of high-quality green development.

He also urged local Party committees and organizations to intensify their guidance and supervision to guard against pointless formalities, and integrate the education campaign with their current key tasks.

