British expert honored with Orchid Award for promoting cultural exchange

People's Daily Online) 16:52, September 08, 2023

David Ferguson, honorary chief English editor of Foreign Language Press in China, was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the inaugural Orchid Awards in Beijing on Sept. 8, 2023.

Established by China International Communications Group (CICG), the Orchid Awards celebrate non-Chinese nationals and organizations worldwide that have made notable contributions to cultural exchanges between China and the global community, fostering mutual understanding and learning among civilizations.

In an interview with People’s Daily Online back in October 2022, Ferguson reflected on his time living and working in China and shared his insights into the country’s future development.

