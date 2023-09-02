Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:01, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 11th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives commenced at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday morning. Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Han Zheng and other senior leaders of the Party and the state attended the event. Li Xi, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered a speech.

The atmosphere was solemn and warm in the main hall of the Great Hall of the People. The logo of the congress hangs above the rostrum, while in the middle of the backdrop is the emblem of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC), which symbolizes that overseas Chinese from across the globe love their motherland from the bottom of their hearts. On both sides of the emblem stand 10 red flags. A gigantic streamer hung outside the balcony of the second floor reads "Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and unite with returned overseas Chinese, their relatives and overseas Chinese abroad to strive for a modern socialist country in an all-round way and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts!" Some 1,200 representatives of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives from all around the country, as well as nearly 600 overseas Chinese as special guests from over 100 countries, gathered joyfully at the congress.

At 10:00 a.m., Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, together with others, walked into the venue amid a round of enthusiastic applause.

The congress opened in the singing of the majestic national anthem.

Li Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech titled "Forging a United and Striving Mighty Force of Overseas Chinese for the Building of a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation." Li extended warm congratulations to the convening of the congress and sincere greetings to the vast number of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, as well as overseas Chinese abroad and workers of the ACFROC.

Li said in his speech that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, since the 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives, the ACFROC and overseas Chinese organizations at various levels under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, have fully implemented Xi's important ideas on overseas Chinese affairs and mass organizations work, adhered to the principles of serving the overall situation and overseas Chinese faithfully, and fully performed their duties. As a result, the political and advanced nature of the ACFROC has been improved. It became more engaged with the people, and its organization and influence continues to enhance.

The vast number of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives as well as overseas Chinese abroad, have always moved forward together with the motherland and its people. They have been playing a unique role in and made great contributions to the country's economic development, poverty alleviation, fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, opening-up, maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, and promoting national reunification.

Li noted that it is the central task of the CPC to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. The fulfillment of the task requires joint efforts from all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad. He expressed the hope that all the returned overseas Chinese and their relatives and overseas Chinese abroad could proactively respond to the call of the Party and the people, make greater achievements in helping create a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, make greater contributions to forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promoting national reunification, and play a greater role in promoting fine Chinese culture and building a human community with a shared future. They are also hoped to better themselves in the development of their motherland, ancestral homes and the countries they are living in, so as to forge a united and striving mighty force, and make new and greater achievements in jointly shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation and sharing its glory.

A Dong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), delivered a congratulatory speech to the congress on behalf of All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the CYLC Central Committee, All-China Women's Federation, China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Chinese Writers Association, China Association for Science and Technology, All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, and China Disabled Persons' Federation. He noted in his speech that people's organizations should remain true to our original aspiration, keep our mission firmly in mind, learn from one another, cooperate closely, carry forward good traditions, and leverage our respective strengths to break new ground in Party-led mass organizations work on the new journey of the new era.

A series of award decisions were announced at the meeting, including a decision on awarding outstanding overseas Chinese and advanced returned overseas Chinese and relatives of returned overseas Chinese by the ACFROC and the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, a decision on awarding advanced collectives and workers in departments related to affairs of overseas Chinese by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the ACFROC, and a decision on awarding advanced organizations and individuals in departments related to affairs of overseas Chinese by the ACFROC. Awards were presented to winners at the meeting.

On behalf of the 10th Committee of the ACFROC, Wan Lijun, executive chairman of the presidium of the congress, delivered to the meeting a work report titled "Unifying Returned Overseas Chinese, Their Relatives, and Overseas Chinese Abroad to Strive for Building a Modern Socialist Country in All Respects under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

Wang Yi, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Wang Xiaohong, Losang Jamcan, and Xian Hui attended the meeting.

Also present were leading officials from relevant central Party and government departments, people's organizations, military units, leading officials of the Beijing municipal government, and leading members from central committees of the other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of overseas Chinese residing in Beijing.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)