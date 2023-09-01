CPC leadership deliberates regulations, plan for cadre training

Xinhua) 08:07, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Thursday to deliberate a set of regulations and a five-year plan concerning the education and training of cadres.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The training should consider maintaining cadres' firm ideals and convictions a fundamental task, and focus on strengthening every dimension of their governance capabilities, the meeting said.

The goal of the training is to cultivate a team of cadres who are politically committed, and who have the competence to meet the needs of the new era and lead China's modernization drive, according to the meeting.

The study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will be the main subject in the education and training of cadres, the meeting said.

Noting that political training should remain a priority throughout the development of cadres, it stressed that education and training programs should meet the demands of Party organizations as well as the professional and personal needs of cadres.

Specialized training programs should be offered to improve the competence of cadres, and Party schools (academies of governance) at all levels should be the main platforms for such programs, the meeting said.

