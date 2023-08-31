Xi's speech on cultural inheritance, development to be published

Xinhua) 15:57, August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting on cultural inheritance and development will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

