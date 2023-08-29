Home>>
Highlights of Xi's trip to South Africa
(People's Daily App) 15:14, August 29, 2023
From August 21 to 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to South Africa, where he also attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Here are highlights of his trip.
Photos
