Putin, Modi discuss BRICS summit, bilateral ties over phone

Xinhua) 09:51, August 29, 2023

MOSCOW, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held phone talks Monday on the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Summit and bilateral cooperation.

Noting the importance of the agreements reached during the 15th BRICS Summit held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa, the two leaders said the expansion of the bloc will contribute to its growing global influence, the Kremlin said.

They further exchanged views regarding the upcoming Group of 20 Summit to be held in New Delhi.

Putin congratulated Modi on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, and reaffirmed readiness to strengthen cooperation in the space sector.

The leaders also discussed bilateral trade ties, and cooperation in the transport, logistics and energy sectors.

